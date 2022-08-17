Draining the digital lending swamp is not an easy task

Even if measures to regulate digital lending are a knee-jerk reaction to shocking episodes of suicides by borrowers using digital lending apps, it is a good move. However, the fact that multiple regulators continue to exist in this area creates regulatory arbitrage which is worrisome. Much like digital trading in securities and online shopping the use of internet/mobile applications has increasingly covered lending too. But, unlike securities trading and shopping, digital lending has earned a very negative image, perhaps, because...