Draft Data Bill — A mix of comfort and concern

Highlights Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022 released for public discussion Raises penalty substantially for data breach Proposes cross-border data flow within “trusted” jurisdictions Draft Bill leaves room for the State to snoop on individual’s data The proposed regulatory body is not free from government influence A transparent, simple, and effective data legislation is the need of the hour The drill on the data Bill has started afresh. After burying the previous legislative initiative in August, the government last Friday (November 18) released a new draft...