Downbeat global economy doesn’t mean disaster

Daniel Moss
Jan 06, 2023 / 07:11 PM IST

Powerful forces raising fears of a broad recession will eventually dissipate. But there will be some bumps along the way

Ships anchored off the coast in Singapore. The island nation's recovery held up in 2022, with a relatively strong year-end performance shoring up the economy ahead of an expected global slowdown this year.

The new year has been rung in by a build-up of recession chatter. From Washington to Singapore, anxiety about a downturn is intensifyingWhile there are good reasons to be dour about the prospects for the global economy, 2023 doesn’t have to be a write-off. It could even turn out relatively well, given the prevailing pessimism.

Important forces that have dimmed the outlook will probably dissipate. China’s reopening will be bumpy and may buffet commerce before buttressing it. The world needs a China on its feet, even if doesn’t come close to replicating the kind of numbers that typified its heyday in the first decade of the century. By year’s end, the planet’s No. 2 power will be more robust than it is today.

Interest rates in the major economies are likely to take a break from the upward march that made 2022 so jarring. Policymakers are starting to talk about this prospect, something that would have been thought reckless a few months ago. The idea of cuts is contentious. Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee’s December meeting, released Wednesday, warned against anticipating reductions anytime soon. Despite officials’ reluctance to countenance such a shift, it’s a natural next step after a pause.

Worries about economic fragility are understandable. The year was only a few hours old when South Korea, a major exporter, reported another dive in shipments. Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong had just finished telling residents than 2023 would be challenging, with the US and Europe staring at recession. When a city-state that rises or falls on the beat of international capitalism sends up such a flare, pay attention. Central bankers have told us unemployment needs to rise to curb inflation. Never OK if you are among those getting a pink slip.

Bond markets began the week with gains that echoed the start of 2001, when the Fed was quick to reduce rates as the economy sagged. Fears of a slump then were justified, as they are now. Yet the eight-month recession that began in March that year was shallow compared with the swoons of 2007-2009 and 2020. The duration was slightly less than the average since World War II, noted the panel that determines the rise and fall of American business cycles. (Germany also slipped into contraction, as did Japan.)

Speaking of the Fed of yesteryear, former chair Alan Greenspan, who orchestrated a surprise rate cut in the opening days of 2001, said recently that a recession this time around is the “most likely outcome.” As tempting as dire prognostications can be, it’s important to remember that the global economy notched growth of about 2.5 percent in 2001. While never pleasant, recessions don’t have to be the end of the world, if indeed, we are headed for one. Perhaps we have been scarred by the severity of the past two dips.