Does the gold rally have legs?

Highlights Gold is back in the limelight as global financial markets are in turmoil With banks falling, gold is becoming an asset of choice Central banks continue to buy gold after record purchases in 2022 Gold ETFs witnessing inflows of $1 billion after 10 consecutive weeks of outflow European and American banks have triggered an interest in gold. The failure of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in the US and Credit Suisse in Europe has shaken the confidence of investors in these banks. Gold...