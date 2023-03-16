 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Does same-sex marriage 'rock societal values'?

MA Kalam
Mar 16, 2023 / 10:02 AM IST

More than 30 countries have legalised same-sex marriages. Democracies around the world have gone to lengths to accommodate practices of their various constituents and sub-nationalities that make up their countries, even if they earlier had unitary or uniform practices

Irrespective of whether one is a votary (and staunch believer) of either of the theories – evolution or creation – human society, undoubtedly, evolved and subscribed to unitary customs and practices in its initial and early development. From the primordial lack of any form of marital ties, the institution of marriage took form in myriad ways in different societies in diverse settings, and depending on the local ecological, socio-cultural and economic conditions and backdrops, distinctive marital practices emerged. The societies concerned did accept such practices and over time these got legitimised.

What is to be emphasised here is that as societies grew, the levels of social and cultural practices started taking different shapes, often in the wake of economic changes and developments. It was inevitable for the smooth functioning of the societies to adapt to these various emerging marital practices and adjust to them. The debate, and consternation in certain quarters, both “official” and social, that is being “encountered” today as regards same-sex marriage is bordering on resistance and stone-walling.

Government’s Reservation

The State is putting forth all kinds of arguments before the Supreme Court to justify its stand against same-sex marriage. It is invoking “religious norms and cultural values”, as also the argument that same-sex marriage will “undermine faith and rock societal values”. Having earlier decriminalised homosexuality, the judiciary is now faced with the question of passing judgment as regards same-sex marriages. While a section feels that from the decriminalisation of homosexuality to same-sex marriage is a logical (and rational) step, the State does not think so and has expressed its reservation in no uncertain terms before the judiciary.