Does it make sense for Holcim to quit the Indian market?

Rumour mills are working overtime on the possibility of global cement group Holcim’s exit from India. Why does Holcim wish to exit cement business in India that accounts for a quarter of its global portfolio? Who could the contenders be for its assets- ACC Ltd and Ambuja Cements Ltd? Importantly, how would it change the domestic market and share held by incumbents, if Holcim decides to exit? Although Holcim or any of the investee companies have not confirmed such development,...