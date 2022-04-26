HomeNewsOpinion

Does it make sense for Holcim to quit the Indian market?

Vatsala Kamat   •

Any exit from Indian markets will be in keeping with Holcim’s Strategy 2025 that is a journey towards its green focus. Recent acquisitions by the Swiss-based cement giant in building solutions and products, while simultaneously divesting its stake in Asian countries and others such as Russia and Brazil reinforce this strategy 

Rumour mills are working overtime on the possibility of global cement group Holcim’s exit from India.  Why does Holcim wish to exit cement business in India that accounts for a quarter of its global portfolio? Who could the contenders be for its assets- ACC Ltd and Ambuja Cements Ltd? Importantly, how would it change the domestic market and share held by incumbents, if Holcim decides to exit? Although Holcim or any of the investee companies have not confirmed such development,...

