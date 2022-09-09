Does a promising PMI promise a stock market rally? 

* The opening up of the services sector has led to strong growth in the services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) * But PMI is a measure of sentiment of manufacturers and service providers * Stock market movements, however, are based on expectations of investors * While the PMI reflects current conditions, markets are based on future expectations * In spite of a strong PMI reading, the very uncertain outlook is weighing on the markets The S&P Global Composite PMI for India came in at...