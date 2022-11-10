Divi’s and Gland Pharma’s weak results show B2B model not without risks

Highlights Divi’s clocked its first quarterly sales drop in years. Gland Pharma saw steady decline in profit margins Performance hit by high costs, delay in projects and slowing COVID drug sales Companies are adding new projects and capacities whose benefits are expected to materialise from the next fiscal year or so Divi’s Laboratories and Gland Pharma, which thrived on the business to business (B2B) model, have hit a speed breaker. Shares of both these companies slumped after the September quarter results. Divi’s clocked...