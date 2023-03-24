Discontinuation of 'Do not exercise' a needless step

Highlights The ‘Do not exercise’ facility is being discontinued from the current month’s expiry The facility allowed a trader to instruct the broker if he/she does not wish to exercise the right to give or receive deliveries. The cost of trading out-of-the-money options will increase Volatility in equity options will rise as fewer traders will participate in them The risk of client default increases The ‘Do not exercise’ facility is being discontinued from March 2023, one year after it was re-introduced in 2022. A 20th...