HomeNewsOpinion

DIIs to the rescue as FIIs turn their backs - Déjà vu?

Ananya Roy   •

In contrast to the last bout of selling, the ongoing FII exodus is much milder. Even VIX is sub-20. The range for Nifty is much narrower too, as it swings between 17,000 and 18,000 

Representative image
Highlights Nifty is range-bound, but in a narrower range this time FIIs have been selling at the top while DIIs are buying the dips Whether this becomes a clear trend depends on central banks’ policies India still a bright spot As a result, the allocation to Indian equities in MSCI EM Index has nearly doubled to 15% in a matter of two years Promises stacked almost as high as the risks  Nifty is once again stuck in a box. While 17,000 has been acting as the...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers