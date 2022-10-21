DIIs to the rescue as FIIs turn their backs - Déjà vu?

Highlights Nifty is range-bound, but in a narrower range this time FIIs have been selling at the top while DIIs are buying the dips Whether this becomes a clear trend depends on central banks’ policies India still a bright spot As a result, the allocation to Indian equities in MSCI EM Index has nearly doubled to 15% in a matter of two years Promises stacked almost as high as the risks Nifty is once again stuck in a box. While 17,000 has been acting as the...