HomeNewsOpinion

Digital rupee — A long way to go in a land where cash is the king

Abhijit Kumar Dutta   •

Unless the retail digital rupee achieves critical mass, it will have limited impact on the monetary and financial systems, payments infrastructure, and welfare policies of the country 

Representative image
Highlights On December 1, the RBI launched its first pilot for retail digital rupee This follows the rollout of the wholesale e-rupee on November 1 India is one of the many countries that are weighing their own CBDCs  Lower operational costs and wider financial inclusion are among the host of benefits that the RBI has cited to justify a CBDC  Retail digital rupee will be a safer alternative to private cryptocurrencies  To become a success, the digital rupee needs to achieve critical mass, which is...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers