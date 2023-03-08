Digital Lending: The Achilles’ heel of India’s fintech space

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das commented recently, while celebrating Digital Payments Awareness Week, that India has witnessed over 10 billion digital payments every month since December 2022, of which the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) protocol had over 80 percent share. The popularity of UPI as a payments mechanism, for both person-to-person or person-to-merchant modes, can be gauged from transaction value jumping from Rs 1,700 crore in January 2017 to Rs 12.98 lakh crore in January 2023. This...