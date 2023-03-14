Digital India Act Consultations: The promise of a whole-of-government approach bodes well for digital economy

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) kickstarted the consultation process for the Digital India Act (DIA) on March 9, 2023. The proposed reform will replace the Information Technology Act, 2000, with a new omnibus law to govern the internet. The first phase of the consultation will cover regulatory goals and design principles, and the second phase will discuss how the new law will reflect these principles, according to the Union Minister of State, Rajeev Chandraeskhar.

Ending Departmentalism

Digital regulation reform is an opportunity for the government to address ‘departmentalism’, a roadblock that many digital services face. Put simply, departmentalism means that government policy-making is structured around departments which work within independent silos to achieve policy objectives.

The Indian digital economy has had many run-ins with departmentalism. The most recent example is the ban on online bike-taxi services like Ola, Uber, and Rapido in the national capital by a Delhi government department. Yes, operation of private two-wheelers for commercial purposes without a separate license/registration violates the Motor Vehicles Act but the outright ban did not solve any policy objective. It inconvenienced both passengers and drivers, and many found ways to circumvent the ban.

Varun Ramdas is a technology policy researcher working at the intersection of emerging technology, public policy and society. Views are personal and do not represent the stand of this publication.