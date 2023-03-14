 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Digital India Act Consultations: The promise of a whole-of-government approach bodes well for digital economy

Varun Ramdas
Mar 14, 2023 / 04:22 PM IST

The Information Technology Act has become outdated, but the proposed Digital India Act to replace it faces the challenge of regulating a fast-changing digital ecosystem. A whole-of-government approach where multiple government stakeholders collaborate has exciting possibilities

Digital regulation reform is an opportunity for the government to address ‘departmentalism’, a roadblock that many digital services face. (Representative Image)

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) kickstarted the consultation process for the Digital India Act (DIA) on March 9, 2023. The proposed reform will replace the Information Technology Act, 2000, with a new omnibus law to govern the internet. The first phase of the consultation will cover regulatory goals and design principles, and the second phase will discuss how the new law will reflect these principles, according to the Union Minister of State, Rajeev Chandraeskhar.

Ending Departmentalism

Digital regulation reform is an opportunity for the government to address ‘departmentalism’, a roadblock that many digital services face. Put simply, departmentalism means that government policy-making is structured around departments which work within independent silos to achieve policy objectives.

The Indian digital economy has had many run-ins with departmentalism. The most recent example is the ban on online bike-taxi services like Ola, Uber, and Rapido in the national capital by a Delhi government department. Yes, operation of private two-wheelers for commercial purposes without a separate license/registration violates the Motor Vehicles Act but the outright ban did not solve any policy objective. It inconvenienced both passengers and drivers, and many found ways to circumvent the ban.