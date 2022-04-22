Digital cash does not a digital nation make

Between the pandemic, the crude price super-spike and Vladimir Putin, the 2022-23 Budget has pretty much been consigned to the archives already. But at the time that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman revealed her blueprint for not just the coming year but the next quarter of a century, which she dubbed as the “amrit kaal” – from India at 75 to India at 100, it was seen in some quarters as laying out the roadmap for India’s digital future. From...