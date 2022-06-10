Despite recent hikes, home loan rates below pre-COVID level: Renu Sud Karnad, MD, HDFC

Leading private sector banks have been quick to hike interest rates following the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) 50 basis points (bps) hike in repo rate. The country’s premier housing finance company HDFC Ltd too raised its prime lending rate on home loans by 50 bps on Thursday, making it the fourth increase in a month. With the cost of borrowing for both the home buyer and developer rising sharply, the question is whether it would push up property prices...