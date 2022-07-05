HomeNewsOpinion

Demand headwinds intensify for home textile exporters

R. Sree Ram

As demand ebbs, inventories are piling up at US retailers, warranting price cuts and inventory markdowns

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc plunged in the US after the company reported another quarter of poor performance. Comparable store sales at the company, a large American merchandise retailer, dropped 23 percent in three months to May 2022. The company, which is in the midst of an overhaul, has been hit by the pandemic induced demand-supply mismatches. It did not have enough popular products during the busy shopping season. And as it restocked, goods customer preferences changed, saddling it with inventories....

