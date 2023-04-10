Demand for IT firms will hold, but their hiring won’t

Highlights Gartner expects global IT spending is expected to rise to 5.5 percent this year compared with 5 percent last year Hiring by the IT sector is unlikely to mirror the resilience of its spending or increase in business Software will lead growth in client spending with 12 percent increase followed by IT services at 9 percent Devices segment expected to shrink in 2023 BFSI sector will be cautious, keeping IT earnings prospects under duress IT jobs won’t be in abundance and freshly minted engineers...