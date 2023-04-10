Moneycontrol
HomeNewsOpinion

Demand for IT firms will hold, but their hiring won’t

Subir Roy   •

The primary focus of companies as they go slow on hiring and use emerging technology like chatGPT to do away with the services of those who write codes and look after routine maintenance will be to improve margins

Hiring trends have been flat or downward as most companies have adopted a wait and watch approach
Highlights Gartner expects global IT spending is expected to rise to 5.5 percent this year compared with 5 percent last year Hiring by the IT sector is unlikely to mirror the resilience of its spending or increase in business Software will lead growth in client spending with 12 percent increase followed by IT services at 9 percent Devices segment expected to shrink in 2023 BFSI sector will be cautious, keeping IT earnings prospects under duress IT jobs won’t be in abundance and freshly minted engineers...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers