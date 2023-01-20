 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
December 2022: In South America, it was the best of times, it was the worst of times

Akshobh Giridharadas
Jan 20, 2023 / 06:21 PM IST

Brazil and Argentina, archrivals on the football pitch, experienced two different sets of overwhelming emotions in December

Supporters of ex-President Jair Bolsonaro storm Brazilian government buildings. (Image: AFP/File)

Adages don’t come more prosaic than “football is a game of two halves”. But there is profoundness in the anodyne. Just ask Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, our two stalwarts at the FIFA World Cup final in 2022 in Lusail, Qatar. Argentina and France squared off, each with the divine right to add a third star to their sacred crest. La Albiceleste and Messi on the scoresheet in the first half, a rampant 2-0 and all set to take the Jules Rimet trophy to the Americas.

And then, Kylian Mbappe, widely touted to be the greatest since Pele, having already won the last World Cup in his teens, had something to say. Another two goals were scored in this half, except by Les Bleu, and 2-2 it was. Extra Time followed the same script, a goal on each side, 3-3, and then penalties.

For a while, it looked like Kylian Mbappe, would have two World Cup titles at the age of 23, a feat achieved by the great Pele. But in one fell swoop, both Messi and Mbappe can empathise – as they both have the experience of a World Cup Final won and lost.

The continent of South America, that’s added riches to the world of football, ten World Cups between Brazil (5), Uruguay (2), and now Argentina (3). But Brazil and Argentina, archrivals on the football pitch, experienced two different sets of overwhelming emotions in December.

For Argentina, three Ms are sacrosanct and enmeshed in the identity – Maradona, Messi, and the Malvinas, better known as the Falkland Islands. So central, it is to Argentine identity, that Diego Maradona’s two goals against England in the 1986 World Cup, one devilish and the other divine meant more to Argentina than it ever would, as it came after the South Americans lost a bloody battle in the Falklands, that till this date, has soured Anglo-Argentine relations.

Don’t have to take my written word for it, the unofficial anthem for Argentine fans during the 2022 World Cup, Muchachos, had the starting lyrics, "En Argentina nací, tierra de Diego y Lionel, de los pibes de Malvinas que jamás olvidaré,” which translates to "In Argentina, I was born, land of Diego and Lionel, I'll never forget the young men of the Falkland Islands”.