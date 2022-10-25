HomeNewsOpinion

De-mystifying the dollar rally

Vijay Bhambwani   •

The US dollar strengthens before elections in the US

While there are other reserve currencies as well, the dollar’s share in global trade is over two thirds of the pie. (Representative image)
Highlights As a big-ticket importer, the US government can blunt the blow of ‘imported inflation’ by keeping the dollar strong The US uses the dollar to “manage” its external debt and imported inflation The dollar is strengthened significantly ahead of polls in the US The US has mid-term elections on 8 November 2022  The exceptional strength displayed by the US dollar has surprised many a market participant. Thanks to the information age, dissemination of information is fast and free. Even laymen know the fall...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers