Data protection bill’s demise will be mourned by none

Subir Roy   •

In drafting the new bill, the government has an existing model to look at and pick up what it wishes to. This is the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation

Representative Image
The government has shown good sense in withdrawing the data protection bill, which has been in the works for years and got more and more complex as proposed amendments, suggestions and criticisms poured in. It can only be hoped that the new bill that has been promised soon will be less complex, more protective of citizens’ right to privacy and help India’s digital economy go forward. The last is critical for the overall economy to progress and increase citizens’ sense...

