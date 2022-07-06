HomeNewsOpinion

Crypto Conversations: Decoding the recent spate of crypto firms pausing withdrawals

Murtuza Merchant   •

Although critics may argue that the warning signs of the current crisis were always visible, it should be remembered that the crypto space is still at its nascent stages and weak actors or firms will eventually get weeded out 

A sign for Bitcoin outside a cryptocurrency automated teller machine (ATM) kiosk in Bucharest, Romania, on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Cryptocurrencies re-established their tendency to trade in tandem with equities after divergence last week sparked concerns that investors would continue dumping digital tokens even amid a revival in demand for other risk assets. Photographer: Andrei Pungovschi/Bloomberg
Against a backdrop of declining cryptocurrency prices and increasing customer withdrawals, the Singapore-based crypto firm Vauld joined an increasing list of crypto-based entities halting withdrawals and even trading, with the company admitting, on July 4, to be facing financial challenges brought upon by the existing volatile market conditions. This follows news of crypto firms such as Celsius, Voyager, Terraform Labs, and the hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) having either suspended all trading activity or even declared bankruptcy, as is...

