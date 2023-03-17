 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Crop-neutral income support programme can give agriculture a sustainable boost

Prerna Sharma Singh
Mar 17, 2023 / 01:41 PM IST

It will incentivise farmers to cultivate crops based on market demand and local climatic conditions, leading to optimal use of inputs, irrigation water and chemical fertilisers thereby reducing the subsidy burden for the government

To raise the income of farmers, successive Indian governments have been raising minimum support prices (MSP) and ramping up government procurement. Yet, farmers are not happy as profit margins from farming have been declining, even though the government subsidies on chemical fertilisers, electricity and bank credit have steadily risen. On the other hand, steadily rising floor prices of farm produce aid food inflation and create macroeconomic complications that stifle GDP growth.

Against this backdrop, a crop-neutral income support programme will incentivise farmers to cultivate crops based on market demand and local climatic conditions, leading to optimal use of inputs, irrigation water and chemical fertilisers thereby reducing the subsidy burden for the government. Therefore, it is worth embracing.

To deal with increasing uncertainties due to unpredictable weather changes and increased marketing risks that lower return on investments, farmers have been demanding a legal guarantee to minimum support prices for all 23 crops. However, unless it is backed by an effective procurement infrastructure, legal backing would be meaningless. As of now, minimum support prices (MSP)-based procurement is working for mainly rice, wheat, and sugarcane.

Inequitable Procurement