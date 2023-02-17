 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsOpinion

Credit Suisse needs a cockroach exterminator

Paul J Davies
Feb 17, 2023 / 02:49 PM IST

Every time the troubled bank thinks things have quieted down, a new problem crawls out of its financial woodwork

Credit Suisse Group AG has had a deep infestation for years and the critters just keep coming. (Representative image)

When you see one cockroach, you can be pretty sure there are more under the floor or in the walls. It’s often like that with companies and bad news, too: That’s the cockroach theory in markets. A minor scandal, a surprise loss, a litigation charge: Any one of these can leave a seasoned investor nervous that more trouble will scuttle out.

Credit Suisse Group AG has had a deep infestation for years and the critters just keep coming. The latest is the odd story that a former employee stole staff salary and bank-account data several years ago. It’s yet another reason to cringe after disappointing results for 2022 last week, which have led to another round of cuts to profit forecasts from analysts.

Twelve months ago, Credit Suisse was expected to make 1.38 Swiss francs ($1.50) per share in adjusted earnings in 2023, based on an average of analyst forecasts collected by Bloomberg. Three months ago, that was 0.38 francs. Today, it’s a loss of 0.16 francs. The debate is now whether the bank can turn a profit in 2024. Analysts at Barclays Plc expect underlying losses even into 2025.