Credit Suisse and the crazy, rich, anxious Asians

It seems like whenever there is a bit of jitter in the global banking world, Credit Suisse Group AG gets a beating. It needs to pre-emptively improve the public narrative before the crazy, rich, and anxious Asians pull all their money out of the Swiss bank.

After a record slump in its share price and a spike in its credit default swaps, Credit Suisse is trying to restore confidence Thursday. It said it would borrow up to $54 billion from the Swiss National Bank, which had offered to provide a liquidity backstop if needed. The lender also said it would repurchase senior debt securities for up to about 3 billion francs ($3.2 billion).

That’s just a small bit of relief for its private banking clients in Asia, who have been amazed and mesmerized by the venerable Zurich-based lender’s fast fall from grace.

How Asians view the Swiss bank matters. Between 2016 and 2020, the region contributed one-third of the profit growth in its wealth management division, and 48 percent cumulative growth in invested assets, according to HSBC Holdings Plc Hong Kong, Beijing and Singapore are among the top 10 cities where the super-rich — or those with more than $30 million in net worth — live. Credit Suisse can no longer brand itself as a global wealth manager without its rich Asians.

