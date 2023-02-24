HomeNewsOpinion

Creative accounting impairs visibility for investors

Ananya Roy   •

Investors look for a true and fair picture and comparability in corporate disclosures. Creative accounting that adjusts EBITDA for everything that’s negative distorts the picture

In this quarter’s filings the group added a footnote expanding the scope of what’s included under cash and cash equivalents. (Representative image)
India Inc recently released its financial results for the quarter ending December 2022. On an aggregate basis, Nifty’s earnings, excluding BFSI, remained flat year-on-year. While these results are nothing to write home about, they are largely along expected lines considering the global headwinds being faced by Indian corporates. What is off-putting, however, is that companies have been resorting to creative accounting adjustments. Startups and Vanity Accounting Vanity accounting measures such as adjusting regular reporting metrics for ESOPS, etc. has come to...

