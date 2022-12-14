 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CPI justifies US market’s exuberance this time

Bloomberg
Dec 14, 2022 / 12:36 PM IST

The battle against inflation is far from over, but markets can’t be blamed for rushing to judgment after an unequivocally positive consumer price index report Tuesday.

The numbers showed that core prices — excluding volatile food and energy — rose just 0.2% in November from the previous month. Stripping out the contentious shelter component of the index, core prices actually fell 0.1% on the month. Using a three-month annualized rate to smooth out the month-to-month volatility, the core index excluding shelter suggests an underlying rate of core inflation of just 1% — below the Federal Reserve’s target.

True to form, the S&P 500 Index jumped 2.5% on the news and the yield on 10-year Treasuries fell 16 basis points. In the past, such moves would have been viewed as “getting ahead of ourselves,” but this one is different.

Consider the policy backdrop. The CPI carries a special measure of weight this month, of course, because it comes on the eve of the next Fed monetary policy decision. The Fed’s rate-setting committee is still likely to raise interest rates by 50 basis points on Wednesday, but there can be little doubt that the numbers will embolden doves who think that the balance of risks is tipping toward recession over inflation. There should be some meaningful debate among committee members about making the next rate increase the Fed’s last, and markets will be waiting with bated breath for signs of how receptive Chair Jerome Powell is to that argument.

So what does that mean for the medium term? For starters, it means price-earnings multiples can continue to drift higher. Higher risk-free rates have been the dominant driver in the compression of forward P/E ratios since January, with multiples plummeting from about 21.6 times in January to a low of 15.2 times in late September. At the current 17.8 times, they could track bond prices higher if inflation keeps moving in this direction.