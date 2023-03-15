 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CPI: If the Fed fails to raise rates, it will be a sign of panic

Jonathan Levin
Mar 15, 2023 / 09:56 AM IST

For all the concern about Silicon Valley Bank, the latest Consumer Price Index shows why the central bank can't suspend the inflation fight prematurely

US Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

The Federal Reserve’s war on inflation isn’t over. After five days of turmoil in the banking sector, financial markets had all but written off the prospect of additional interest-rate increases. But the latest consumer price index shows why that assessment was premature.

The new numbers Tuesday showed the core CPI rose 0.5 percent from a month earlier, exceeding (albeit only slightly) the median forecast of economists in a Bloomberg survey. On a three-month annualized basis, the report put core CPI at around 5.2 percent, highlighting the challenge facing the Fed as it tries to juggle both sides of its inflation and full employment dual mandate.

Until last week, expectations for higher rates were hardly even up for debate, but the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank triggered a widespread and swift reassessment, with yields on two-year notes plummeting 109 basis points in three trading sessions. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Barclays Plc economists changed forecasts to reflect no change by the Fed at its meeting next week, while Nomura Securities economists went further to say the Fed would even cut rates and stop quantitative tightening. Doing so would be a complete about-face for a central bank that, as recently as the middle of last week, had actively floated the possibility of a 50-basis-point increase to a range of 5 percent to 5.25 percent.

With the new CPI data in hand, it’s unlikely that the Fed will make such a drastic reassessment of its path. As Tuesday’s report showed, inflation remains widespread in the US economy, and suspending the fight now would risk undermining the Fed’s credibility.