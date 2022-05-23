HomeNewsOpinion

Cotton price surge set to unravel fortunes of textile industry

Vatsala Kamat   •

South Indian spinning mills are being shut down, citing the unprecedented rise in cotton prices. The Indian textile industry is at risk of becoming uncompetitive

In a flash move on Saturday, spinning companies under the South India Spinners Association unanimously announced the closure of their mills, citing unprecedented rise in cotton prices. Surging past the Rs1,00,000- mark per candy (equal to 356 kilograms), the benchmark Sankar-6 variety price is up 120 per cent from a year ago and 75 per cent since January. Spinners are unable to buy cotton and are “facing working capital erosion on a daily basis,” says a media release by...

