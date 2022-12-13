HomeNewsOpinion

Core inflation stays sticky, IIP data for consumer goods alarming

Manas Chakravarty   •

Why on earth is the index for consumer non-durables in October 2022 lower than in October 2017?

Source: AP
Highlights Retail inflation falls below 6 percent in November The fall is mainly due to lower vegetable prices The MPC had predicted this fall Core inflation remains high Manufacturing contracted 5.7 percent year-on-year in October The index of consumer non-durables is lower than what it was five years back The MPC is unlikely to change its stance The consumer production data, if correct, points to very weak consumption demand from the weaker sections This may have an impact on the Union Budget  The first thing to note about the...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers