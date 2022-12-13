Core inflation stays sticky, IIP data for consumer goods alarming

Highlights Retail inflation falls below 6 percent in November The fall is mainly due to lower vegetable prices The MPC had predicted this fall Core inflation remains high Manufacturing contracted 5.7 percent year-on-year in October The index of consumer non-durables is lower than what it was five years back The MPC is unlikely to change its stance The consumer production data, if correct, points to very weak consumption demand from the weaker sections This may have an impact on the Union Budget The first thing to note about the...