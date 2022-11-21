HomeNewsOpinion

COP27 | More promises made, but India needs to move on decarbonisation

Subir Roy   •

Climate conferences such as COP27 make new promises, with little progress on the previous ones. But that should not stop India from rolling out a decarbonisation initiative

Government and business must walk hand in hand to make decarbonisation succeed
The COP27 has ended with smiles all around. But it almost didn’t. The crux of the matter which made it difficult for COP27 to come to an agreed position is better off countries have agreed to help developing countries badly affected by extreme climate events with both resources and technology. If you have the resources then you can access most of the technology. So when it comes to the crunch, it is an issue of resources. Developing countries in particular are pleased that their...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers