COP27 | As coal is buried, alternative livelihoods must be found for millions

Subir Roy   •

Finding the money for investing in non-fossil fuel energy sources is important, but equally urgent is the need to compensate those who will lose their livelihoods

A worker loads coal into a sack at a coal wholesale market in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, May 5, 2022. Production of coal, the fossil fuel that accounts for more than 70% of Indias electricity generation, has failed to keep pace with unprecedented energy demand from the heat wave and the countrys post-pandemic industrial revival. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg
India is hugely dependent on coal to meet its energy needs and burning large amounts of coal releases emissions which are highly damaging to the global climate. This has become highlighted as the world goes through its annual climate conference (COP27) to take stock of what countries have done over the past year to cut greenhouse gas emissions and make promises to take forward the battle to address climate change. The country's likely continued dependence on coal makes it a...

