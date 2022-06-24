Conglomerate model is copping the blame for companies’ non-performance

With its decision to break itself up into three independent companies, food multinational Kellogg’s has joined the growing ranks of erstwhile conglomerates abandoning a model that gained ground through the 1980s and 1990s culminating in the creation of such giant entities as GE. In the recent past Toshiba, Johnson & Johnson and GE have reached similar conclusions, that the parts would be more valuable individually than the whole. It isn’t clear however whether it is the model or its execution...