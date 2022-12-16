 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Competition Bill | MPs panel’s suggestions will make the law more robust

Samir R Gandhi
Dec 16, 2022 / 01:43 PM IST

The Parliamentary Standing Committee has recommended some crucial changes to the Amendment Bill that can make the Competition Act more effective at merger control and ensuring fair play

It’s been over two decades since India’s market regulator – the Competition Commission of India (CCI), was conceived with the enactment of the Competition Act, 2002.  Since then, rapid economic growth and changes in market behaviour have required a relook at the legal framework. The process of future-proofing the law began in 2018 with the appointment of the Competition Law Review Committee (CLRC).

The CLRC suggested wide-ranging changes to introduce a competition law 2.0, which would enable the CCI to address contemporary issues and many of these recommendations found their way into the Competition Amendment Bill, 2022. Given the extent to which the Amendment Bill altered the existing law and its wide-ranging repercussions, it was referred to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance for greater deliberation. The Committee, headed by Jayant Sinha, undertook an extensive research and consultation exercise, which culminated in a report that was presented in Lok Sabha on December 13, 2022.

The Standing Committee Report is both timely and extensive given the magnitude of the task and the short time in which it was completed. The Committee has done a terrific job of parsing through several complex issues and considering a wide range of stakeholder views while making a set of meaningful recommendations to fine-tune the Amendment Bill.

First off, the Report must be complimented on staying razor-focussed on balancing requisite regulation with the ease of doing business. Processes have been tightened, gaps have been filled and shortcomings have been addressed.

Vital Fixes

If I was to take three notable examples of the substantive improvements to the Act, I would highlight: (a) the (re) introduction of the intellectual property (IP) defence in abuse of dominance cases, which allows dominant IP owners to take steps to protect their rights; (b) the specific introduction of the “effects test” for abuse of dominance cases, which requires that conduct of dominant enterprises be evaluated for their actual or potential adverse effect on competition; and (c) the introduction of an intention-based guardrail for so-called “hub and spoke cartels”, which requires actual proof of intention to participate in a cartel, rather than simply acting as a “hub” for the flow of information.