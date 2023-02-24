 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Companies Act does not provide for ‘permanent’ directors on boards

Jayant Thakur
Feb 24, 2023 / 04:58 PM IST

SEBI’s proposal is that all directors should be subject to the majority shareholders’ will. But they already are since the same majority can remove any such ‘permanent’ director at any time

Amongst the many fairly radical recommendations proposed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in its recent Consultation paper, one relates to the so-called permanency of certain directors on the board of companies. SEBI states that the present legal framework permits some directors to be ‘permanent’ on the board. The implication thereby is that they are not accountable to the shareholders as other directors are. While all directors are meant to be equal, these directors, to borrow from Orwell, are more equal than the others. This special status could arise in several ways.

One is by way of a special provision in the Articles of Association giving them this status. This is typically done by providing a clause that certain directors shall be lifetime directors and/or not capable of being removed. Another way is by the so-called ‘entrenchment’ route whereby such directors can be removed only if an exceedingly high majority of shareholders demand it. Then there is a provision in the Companies Act, 2013, itself that permit a certain proportion of directors as not liable to retire by rotation. Thus, while the other directors offer themselves before the shareholders in alternate years for reappointment, the ‘non-retiring’ directors permanently stay put. SEBI now proposes that no director should have ‘permanent’ status and all should be subject to retirement and reappointment by shareholders at least once in five years.

Supremacy Of The Act

Before we discuss the merits of this proposal, at the outset, it needs to be emphasised that there is no such thing as a permanent director in law. Sure, the articles may have such a provision. But, except perhaps in the case of ‘entrenched’ directors as discussed later, each and every director can be removed by a majority of the shareholders. Hence, effectively, there is a provision already existing in law albeit in a mirror form. SEBI’s proposal is that all directors should be subject to the majority shareholders’ will. But they already are since the same majority can remove any such ‘permanent’ director at any time.