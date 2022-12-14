HomeNewsOpinion

Colgate’s share price tumble post-analyst meet seems overdone

Ravi Ananthanarayanan   •

There were no big bang announcements by the new chief executive Prabha Narasimhan, but it’s not going to be business as usual either at the oral care company

Selling more of premium products has been a missed opportunity for Colgate
The Street’s initial reaction to its first interaction with Colgate-Palmolive (India)’s new MD and CEO Prabha Narasimhan has been frosty. Colgate’s shares are down by 4 percent on December 14 at 2.20 pm and had closed marginally lower on December 13 as well. A run-up in its share price in the days before the event indicated the market may have expected some big-bang announcements. That there were not may partly explain the share price decline. But the Street may also...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers