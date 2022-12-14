Colgate’s share price tumble post-analyst meet seems overdone

The Street’s initial reaction to its first interaction with Colgate-Palmolive (India)’s new MD and CEO Prabha Narasimhan has been frosty. Colgate’s shares are down by 4 percent on December 14 at 2.20 pm and had closed marginally lower on December 13 as well. A run-up in its share price in the days before the event indicated the market may have expected some big-bang announcements. That there were not may partly explain the share price decline. But the Street may also...