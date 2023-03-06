HomeNewsOpinion

Citibank’s exit: Not easy to do business in India?

Aparna Iyer   •

The 2008 financial crisis prompted the RBI to turn up the regulation on banks. It also prompted multinational banks to turn down their enthusiasm in spreading their business across geographies and focus on healing the home business

The foreign banks are fair weather friends that enter a market, including India, to make profits. Contribution to the local economy is incidental. (Representative image)
Highlights The retail business faces intense competition Indian banking rules force all banks, including foreign ones, to meet targets for high-cost priority sector lending RBI has tightened the rules for foreign banks Since the financial crisis, foreign banks have preferred to operate on their home turf Conserving capital is now a priority Many foreign banks have pruned their India business, Citi being the latest in a long line  Exactly ten years ago, the late K C Chakrabarty who was then deputy governor of Reserve Bank of...

