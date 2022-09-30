HomeNewsOpinion

Churn in India’s food and beverages market will intensify

Sundeep Khanna   •

A combination of able and hungry buyers and willing sellers is seeing a raft of deals being cooked up in the food and beverages market, as brands both old and young are being bought for different reasons

Representative Image
A wave of consolidation is sweeping through India's food and beverages sector. Reliance Retail recently bought the Campa brand from Delhi-based Pure Drinks, while Nestlé is reported to be eyeing healthy foods startup Yoga Bar and the Tata group, a stake in the packaged water company Bisleri International. Some of these acquisitions are clearly fire sales. With sales of carbonated drinks declining, the prospects for a forgotten brand like Campa Cola, which has been off the shelves for years,...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers