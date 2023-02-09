 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Opinion

The Chinese are monitoring their enemies on the cheap with spy balloons

Kartik Bommakanti
Feb 09, 2023 / 12:36 PM IST

The Chinese spy balloons are a deceptively simple aerial surveillance tool that even the US admitted to failing to detect before the recent missile hit. India needs to up its game in this department

The balloon was shot down about six nautical miles off the US coast, over relatively shallow water.

The recent missile destruction of a Chinese spy balloon off the Atlantic coast of the United States is part of the People’s Republic of China’s (PRC) extensive aerial surveillance programme. Now a Washington Post report has cited US officials that India was also among several countries in China’s neighbourhood to have been targeted. It is a well-known but not considered an ingenious method to conduct sophisticated surveillance operations. However, why use balloons when China has super-advanced satellites to conduct surveillance missions against its adversaries?

Why Use Balloons?

The rationale for balloon-based surveillance is not novel, but it is fairly simple. Balloons of the kind shot down by the US enable the Chinese to conduct precision surveillance against especially static or land based facilities ranging from military bases, missile launch and radar installations to command and control centers. These surveillance missions can also be conducted against slow-moving targets such as surface vessels across the ocean.

Notwithstanding their seeming innocuousness, the advantages of using balloons are several. Firstly, a balloon of the kind the Chinese used moves very slowly and had a substantial solar array and instrumentation weighing roughly a tonne, geared towards detecting electronic emissions, microwave emissions, radar signals and collecting photographic intelligence.