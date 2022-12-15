 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
China’s unilateral actions against India make peaceful border distant reality

Jayanth Jacob
Dec 15, 2022 / 11:41 AM IST

It is very natural that such incidents hold the bilateral relationship to a ransom. Peace and tranquility along the border are the foundational principles of friendly ties between India and China

File image of a village near the India-China border (Representational/Reuters image)

The rise of China and its vaulting geopolitical ambitions are anything but benign. The latest border skirmish with India in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh is yet another amplifier of the Chinese turning a consistent woodpecker on any disputed bark.

A litany of border stand-offs with India since 2013 forms a pattern that smacks of Beijing's penchant for taking unilateral actions. The way they had timed the border transgressions and the subsequent painful process for restoring the status quo ante brought to question the efficacy of existing bilateral agreements and understandings to deal with border issues. This approach progressively and systematically undermines the repeatedly reiterated political intent on both sides for a negotiated settlement of the border issues.

The fresh attempt to alter the status quo in Tawang on December 9, which thankfully didn’t escalate, indicates that China is least inclined in resolving the leftover problems in Ladakh.

Though it is appreciable that the possibility of a ‘violent’ contact, first since Galwan killing of June 2020, was averted, it shows since 2013 Despang incursion, the Chinese transgressions have become more of a norm than an incident of a patrolling party straying in inadvertently.

China’s acts of transgression in Ladakh have virtually fractured the border management framework that both sides have built since 1993 through various augmenting agreements and enabling frameworks for engagements at various levels.

