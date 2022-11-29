HomeNewsOpinion

China's turmoil can derail the global economy and markets if not controlled soon 

Shishir Asthana   •

Chinese government is in a Catch-22 situation with protestors calling for opening up the economy and rising Covi cases preventing it to do so. Both cases are bad for the economy and markets.

China's harsh measures to control coronavirus have drawn global scrutiny. (Image credit: Reuters)
Highlights China is witnessing protests in many parts of the country.  Such widespread protests are seen for the first time since the Tiananmen Square protests in 1989   Global markets, across asset classes, reacted negatively to the development  If the protests or shutdowns continue, China will slow down further   China, by being the biggest producer in the world of finished goods, will hit the growth of all stakeholders   For the first time since the Tiananmen Square protests in 1989, China is seeing widespread public protests. The...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers