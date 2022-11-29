China's turmoil can derail the global economy and markets if not controlled soon 

Highlights China is witnessing protests in many parts of the country. Such widespread protests are seen for the first time since the Tiananmen Square protests in 1989 Global markets, across asset classes, reacted negatively to the development If the protests or shutdowns continue, China will slow down further China, by being the biggest producer in the world of finished goods, will hit the growth of all stakeholders For the first time since the Tiananmen Square protests in 1989, China is seeing widespread public protests. The...