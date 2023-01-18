HomeNewsOpinion

China's reopening post COVID and its impact in 2023

Ajay Bagga   •

China’s rapid reopening will significantly impact the global economy in 2023.The end of ‘zero-COVID’ has implications for growth and inflation around the world. Figuring out its potential impact across asset classes is vital for global investors 

The reopening of China will improve global growth expectations.
Highlights There has been a sharp U-turn in Chinese government policy  This includes renewed support to property firms and to local government fund raising, encouraging New Technology companies and an abrupt reversal of the zero-COVID policy  Chinese stocks to their best start to a year since 2006  IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva: ‘What is most important is for China to stay the course”  On the demand side, China is a major consumer of commodities globally  On the supply side, China is a major player in global...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers