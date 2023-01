Cheng Leng and Hudson Lockett in Hong Kong Chinese households are sitting atop the biggest pool of new savings in history — accumulating $2.6tn of bank deposits last year alone as strict anti-coronavirus policies crushed consumer spending. The anticipation of a wave of pent-up demand, with consumers opening their wallets after China shifted decisively on tackling the pandemic, is underpinning hopes for a global economic recovery. Yet the world may be misjudging China’s willingness to spend, according to some analysts, who said...