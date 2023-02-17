 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
China’s old playbook is back. That’s bad news

Anjani Trivedi
Feb 17, 2023 / 02:35 PM IST

A nod to projects fuelled by debt, at the expense of industrial technology, may not end well

A look at China’s industrial complex — from engineering and construction companies to high-tech manufacturers and heavy-equipment makers — shows Beijing’s old playbook is rearing its head.

China’s economy was supposed to be in tatters in the aftermath of COVID Zero. Analysts were betting on a long-term and sustained downshift in growth. Multinational companies were mulling a move away. Now, as the stringent lockdowns pass into distant memory, forecasts are being revised up as industrial activity recovers. It’s worth wondering how Beijing has engineered such a swift turnaround.

Manufacturing and services rose for the first time in four months in January, while the International Monetary fund raised its forecast for the Chinese economy to expand 5.2 percent in 2023. Goldman Sachs Group Inc now anticipates China’s gross domestic product to grow by a faster-than-expected 6.5 percent this year. Construction activity has roared back. That’s a quick reversal from the doom and gloom scenarios just months earlier as the country posted its slowest growth in years.

Industrial and infrastructure projects — from ethylene manufacturing to rail transit lines — are gathering steam. Those in the design stage with government backing ticked up sharply in the latter half of 2022. Shenzhen launched 266 manufacturing projects in January, while Chongqing has plans for over 1,100 major works.