China’s deep game in the Middle East can only discomfort Iran

Much has been made of the Iran-China relationship in recent years and more so after China promised to invest US$ 400 million in Iranian infrastructure, including in its oil fields two years ago. But little has moved on the ground since then. On the eve of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s visit to China in February, Iran’s oil ministry website quoted the director of the Yadavarn Development Plan stating that the development of the Yadavarn oilfield would be done by the...