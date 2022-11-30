China's crisis gives OPEC an excuse to cut oil production 

Highlights The crude oil market is in the high volatility zone as buyers and sellers walk on a slippery path A resurgence of Covid in China and shutdowns have threatened the demand side of the equation Cap on Russian oil and a strong dollar is affecting supply-side dynamics The oil cartel will use the China turmoil to cut production and keep prices higher The next few weeks will decide the direction for the oil market in the medium term Brent crude oil futures touched an...