 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsOpinion

China’s COVID reopening won’t be enough to save oil markets

David Fickling
Dec 19, 2022 / 07:54 PM IST

China’s long period as a driver of oil growth is near its end. Apparent domestic oil demand hasn’t appreciably expanded since hitting a plateau in early 2021

Petrochemicals, broadly defined to include everything that’s not a liquid fuel, account for another quarter of the barrel in the US and Europe. In China, it’s 42 percent. (Bloomberg)

Amid the doom and gloom of a crude oil market that looks like it may end this tumultuous year with prices below where it started, there’s been one glimmer of hope: China.

The country consumes roughly one in six barrels of oil in the world, and for most of this year has been stumbling from lockdown to lockdown as it attempted to uphold Covid Zero. Now that policy has been unceremoniously junked, we’ll surely see an immediate demand surge comparable to what happened when the rest of the world reopened in 2021, sending energy markets into overdrive.

I'm watching China active flights and flight miles closely. These measures are starting rebound. Prior rebounds sent oil prices much higher, particularly this spring. pic.twitter.com/g6G2l3xwb4

— Josh Young ????????️ (@Josh_Young_1) December 8, 2022

Up to a point. But assuming a direct correlation with other countries risks misreading the crucial ways in which China’s oil consumption is different.