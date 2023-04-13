 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
China saves LVMH and Big Bling from a fashion faux pas

Andrea Felsted
Apr 13, 2023 / 06:04 PM IST

Market expectations were high for Chinese customers to buttress stock valuations. And they’ve delivered — for now

With all eyes on China, it would be easy to overlook the fact that luxury demand in the US is slowing, particularly among younger, more aspirational buyers.

China’s back, baby!

That was the exuberant message late on Wednesday from LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE.

It also reflected relief. Shares in luxury groups soared this year on expectations of a fresh wave of revenge spending by Chinese consumers at home and abroad. But would those customers actually deliver? Without their largesse, company valuations would be seen to have risen too far and too fast — and would quickly plummet.

Fortunately, LVMH — the world’s biggest purveyor of luxury — delivered a blowout quarter driven by Asia. Organic sales — which exclude mergers and acquisitions as well as the results of currency movements — rose 17 percent in the three months to March 31, almost twice the level that analysts’ had predicted. At the all-important fashion and leather goods division, it was 18 percent, again almost twice the expectations.