Why China is re-calibrating its BRI strategy

Highlights China is estimated to have spent around $ 972 billion on the BRI since 2013. The bulk of the investment was infrastructure construction directed and meant to direct trade flows to Beijing’s advantage. But these investments have run into trouble as the contries where these investments were made have struggled to service debt. China’s own credit markets have become constrained. This has led to a shift in China’s BRI strategy with the focus on projects that still contribute to China’s goals of...