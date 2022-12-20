 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
China Plus One: Address challenges to help India’s manufacturing to benefit

Gaurav Kapur
Dec 20, 2022 / 05:15 PM IST

Tariff adjustments, labour market flexibility, better infrastructure and upskilling are among the changes that will enable the manufacturing sector to scale up

China Plus One strategy of diversifying manufacturing and production to new locations has gained momentum since the pandemic. Supply chain disruptions amidst COVID-19 lockdowns, rising labour costs and growing strategic concerns around the concentration of production, have provided a fresh impetus to this shift.

Multinationals are looking at alternative destinations for reducing their reliance on manufacturing in China. India is emerging as a viable alternative, given some of the inherent advantages like a large labour pool with a demographic advantage, a growing consumer market along with government’s policy focus on ramping up the manufacturing base.

Many policy initiatives and reforms have been announced with the objective of increasing the share of manufacturing in gross value added (GVA) to 25 percent. In 2019-20, the sector contributed 17.1 percent of GVA and exports accounted for 20.7 percent of the total manufacturing output. According to the World Bank, India’s manufacturing sector as a proportion of GDP remains much below the world average as well as most peers.

The Make in India campaign has set a growth target of 10 percent for the Indian manufacturing sector over the next decade. Growing at that rate, its share could reach 25 percent of the GVA by 2030, making India a manufacturing hub with a large export base. However, that would require addressing some of the challenges which have kept India’s manufacturing sector relatively stagnant.

Several policy initiatives taken by the government to develop a low-cost manufacturing base have helped place India at the cusp of a capex cycle. A few critical ingredients for that take-off are in now place – capex orientation of the central government spending along with policy focus to enable private investments, improving health of the banking and corporate sectors, and the ongoing normalisation post-pandemic that’s helping to improve capacity utilisation levels in the manufacturing sector.

Policy Push