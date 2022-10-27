China: Leadership question settled, markets sceptical

Highlights Investors are worried that Xi will move towards a more socialist model Ideology is now driving policy, in contrast to the opening up period The property sector will continue to be a sizable drag on growth The markets have fallen sharply and investors are fleeing the country How Xi handles absolute power remains to be seen The 20th National Party Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) will be marked as one of the most significant events in modern China’s history. The leadership...