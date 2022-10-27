HomeNewsOpinion

China: Leadership question settled, markets sceptical

Ajay Bagga   •

Xi Jinping is prioritising security over the economy and investors are voting with their feet 

Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Image source: AFP)
Investors are worried that Xi will move towards a more socialist model  Ideology is now driving policy, in contrast to the opening up period  The property sector will continue to be a sizable drag on growth  The markets have fallen sharply and investors are fleeing the country  How Xi handles absolute power remains to be seen    The 20th National Party Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) will be marked as one of the most significant events in modern China's history. The leadership...

